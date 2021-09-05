Local

1st of 3 murals to honor slain Indiana Marine goes up in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The first of three murals to honor Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was completed Sunday at the place he once worked.

Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport.

The Logansport Art Association will paint the murals. Jane Williams, the group’s president, told News 8 that Sanchez was a student of hers in elementary school, and a classmate to her daughter Ali. Both women helped paint the first mural at the Logansport McDonald’s restaurant at West Market and South Cicott streets.

The first mural depicts him with a soccer ball because he played for the Logansport High School Berries varsity team. Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation.

“It was a work of heart for us, and we are very proud of him!” Williams said in a message to News 8.

The other two murals will be put at the city’s other McDonald’s, on East Market Street, and at Thumper’s Attic, a thrift store in downtown Logansport.

Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport says Sanchez’s body will be transported home on Sept. 12. Details are still being finalized on services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.