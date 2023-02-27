Local

2 adults, 1 minor injured in Bartholomew County car crash

Versailles, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police investigated a two-vehicle head-on crash on State Road 7 in southern Bartholomew County on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators indicated that 23-year-old Ty Woodson was driving southbound on State Road 7 near Stephen Drive when he crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by 39-year-old Trisha Carman. The two vehicles collided head on in the northbound lanes of State Road 7 and both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

Woodson’s vehicle caught on fire as a result of the collision and he was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital with serious injuries. Carman was transported by ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment. 9-year-old Amberly Carman, a passenger in Trisha Carman’s vehicle, was flown from the scene to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries.

Evidence from the scene indicated to investigators that neither driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is suspected by investigators to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending.

The Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for potential charges at the end of the investigation.