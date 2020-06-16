2 Anderson police officers on paid leave over video of arrest; mayor, chief ‘disturbed’

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Anderson police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as the department investigates use of force during an arrest caught on video.

While officer Brandon Reynolds was patrolling the 3000 block of Noble Street around 9 p.m. Saturday in response to what he believed to be gunshots in the area, he encountered four people. According to court records, the officer saw 21-year-old Spencer Nice throw something against the side of a factory warehouse, Anderson Police Department said Tuesday.

That’s when Nice was taken into custody by Reynolds and officer Ashley Gravely, who had come to assist.

The video shows Reynolds wrap his arm around Nice’s neck and take him to the ground to handcuff him.

Chief Jake Brown placed Reynolds and Gravely on leave after reviewing a Facebook post of the video and said a full investigation of the incident would be done.

Brown released a joint statement with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., saying, “While we want to fairly review all of the evidence we are disturbed by what is shown in the video. The department will not tolerate the use of improper force. We will promptly act in such cases and take appropriate action for any such violations. Our department is made up of dedicated men and women who work diligently each day at keeping our citizens safe. When we find individuals who violate these rules and the public trust we will take action.”