2 arrested after 911 call, I-465 chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in custody following a Thursday morning car chase on I-465, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says they initially received a 911 call about someone on I-465 in a red Pontiac possibly pointing a rifle at motorists just after midnight.

After arriving in the area, the responding officer spotted a vehicle matching the description, which had a headlight out. The officer then attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to adhere to the officer’s command and fled the scene leading to a chase.

Police said that at one point during the chase a male passenger exited the vehicle and took off on foot. Also, before the pursuit came to an end the Pontiac swerved, hitting the trooper’s vehicle.

Soon after the collision, the chase came to an end but not before a female passenger fled from the vehicle on foot.

The driver of the red Pontiac, 20-year-old Christopher Poindexter, was taken into custody.

The male passenger, 22-year-old Christopher Moore, who ran from the vehicle during the chase, was also apprehended with assistance from a K9 officer. Police later discovered that Moore had warrants out for his arrest. He also had what police believe to be heroin in his possession.

The female passenger has yet to be apprehended.

Officers did not find any firearms in the vehicle.