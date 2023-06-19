2 arrested after leading ISP on high-speed chase through Miami and Fulton County

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Two Carmel residents were arrested Friday after leading Indiana State Police on a high-speed chase through multiple counties, a release said Monday.

At around 9:15 p.m. Friday, ISP Trooper Blake Sarver was patrolling on U.S. 31 in Miami County when he saw a gold passenger vehicle speeding at 103 mph in a 60 mph zone. Police say Sarver attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Michael Leonard, led Sarver on a pursuit through Miami and Fulton County, reaching speeds of 130 mph.

State Trooper Dustin Powers and Trooper Kegan Kern placed stop sticks at the intersection of Old U.S. 31 and County Road 650 S. in Fulton County.

According to a release, Leonard stopped his vehicle before hitting the stop sticks.

Leanard and passenger, 18-year-old Ciarra Blameuser, were taken into custody without incident.

Police say they found THC wax, marijuana, synthetic urine, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Both were taken to the Miami County Jail.

Leonard is faced with charges of:

Resisting law enforcement.

Possession of marijuana.

Possession of synthetic urine.

Reckless driving.

Operating without financial responsibility.

Blameuser is faced with charges of: