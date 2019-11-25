2 blocks near Lucas Oil Stadium to close for tunnel work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two blocks of Illinois Street downtown between McCarty and South streets will close on or after Dec. 2 for a tunnel project

The street closing a block east of Lucas Oil Stadium is expected to run through at least July, said a blog post from Citizen Energy Group.

The closing would begin after the Colts host the Titans Dec. 1 at the stadium. The only other home game on the schedule is Dec. 22 against the Panthers.

Citizens has been constructing the Lower Pogue’s Run Tunnel as part of its DigIndy Tunnel System to eliminate stormwater from causing sewer overflows in Indianapolis.

Detours will be posted for motorists.