2-car crash damages house, ends with vehicle in pool

A car ended up in a pool after a two-car crash shortly before 4:55 p.m. Dec. 10, 2019, at Simmons Street and West Oliver Avenue in Plainfield, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Plainfield Fire Territory)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A two-car crash Tuesday afternoon damaged a house and left one vehicle in a water-filled, backyard pool, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:55 p.m. at Simmons Street and West Oliver Avenue. That’s in a residential area southwest of U.S. 40 and Quaker Boulevard.

Brent Anderson, assistant chief with Plainfield Fire Territory, told News 8 that three people in the car that went into the pool were taken to the hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries.

The house suffered minor structural damage.

A wrecker with a lifting device was called to get the car out of the pool, Anderson said.

