2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Two children and one adult have been sent to the hospital after a crash on the city's west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department responded to Holt Road and Michigan Street just before 8:45 a.m. Monday.

WTFD investigators said the two-vehicle crash involved one of the cars being t-boned.

Firefighters had to pull out entrapped victims.

WTFD said two children are stable after being transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. An adult is also stable and was sent to IU Health Methodist Hospital.