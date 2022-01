Local

2 children die in Clinton County house fire

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two children have died in a Clinton County house fire.

Rossville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Aron Fife confirms that two adults and an infant escaped the fire, which was reported around 2:30 a.m. on County Road 700 North between Frankfort and Rossville.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Departments from Clinton, Tippecanoe and Carroll counties responded to the fire.

News 8 has a crew on the way to scene.