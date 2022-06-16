Local

2 children hospitalized after rescue from pond in Greenwood

(WISH Photo/Greenwood pond drowning)
by: Tony Brunenkant
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two children were hospitalized after being pulled from a pond in Greenwood near Edgewater and Apryl drives.

Chad Tatman of the Greenwood Fire Department has confirmed that two preteen or teen children were recovered from a retention pond right before 8 p.m. Wednesday. It is unknown if the children were conscious when they were rescued from the water by two Greenwood firefighters and two Greenwood police officers.

The children were then taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were unknown. Tatman said neighbors reported five people in the pond during the 911 call, but three had left the scene before police arrived.

The pond is 15 feet deep.

