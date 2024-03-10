2 critically injured after two-vehicle crash in Madison County

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were critically injured after a two-vehicle crash in Madison County on Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash on State Road 67 south of State Road 38 in front of Pendleton Height High School in Pendleton. An unidentified 40-year-old man from Ingalls, a small town in Madison County, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger northbound on State Road 67 when it crossed the center line, striking a 2001 Hyundai SUV traveling southbound on State Road 67. The Hyundai SUV was being driven by an unidentified 60-year-old woman from Ingalls.

Both drivers were extracted from their vehicles and taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Both drivers had multiple injuries and were in critical condition. State Road 67 was shut down for two hours. The crash remains under investigation.