2 critically injured in crash on I-70 near North Split

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of ambulance.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Two people were in critical condition on Monday after a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 just east of the North Split.

According to state police, two people were ejected from one of the two vehicles involved in the Monday afternoon crash between Lewis Street and Valley Avenue. They were taken to an area hospital.

The two left lanes of eastbound I-70 were expected to be blocked until 5:30 p.m.