2-day events celebrate veterans in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis organized two days of events to recognize the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of the men and women who served in the armed forces.

The celebrations kicked off a public veterans reception and awards ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial.

“I had 21 years in the Air Force,” said Doug Haggan, president of the Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis. “So, it’s just an honor that a small group of the population comes out and says thank you to us for what we did. We gave up our lives.”

The ceremony recognized both veterans and community members who have shown outstanding dedication to supporting veterans’ causes and initiatives.

“You could write a book with some of the things that they’ve done for the Indianapolis communities as far as veterans,” Haggan said. “We also have two individuals from the high schools in this area that will be getting scholarships.”

As veteran Ken George sees it, it’s a day for everyone to come together as a community, express gratitude, and show respect for the sacrifices made by veterans.

“First 10 amendments of the Bill of Rights is what we stand for every time we step out into the battlefield and every time we say I do in this country,” said Ken George, senior vice president of the Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis.

Attendees at the ceremony also heard from Tony Cross, who leads The America Legion’s ‘Be The One’ program which aims to support veterans’ mental health. The celebrations will continue on Veterans Day, with a service right outside of the Indiana War Memorial at 11 a.m.

“Indianapolis alone, our veterans, we’re very veteran rich,” George said. “If anything else, just say thank you for your service, and a good veteran will say thank you for your support.”

Following the service will be a Veterans Day parade at noon. The route is based around the Legion Mall and Indiana War Memorial, and it will start on Michigan and Pennsylvania Street.