2 dead, 2 injured in Broad Ripple Shooting

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD says four people were shot early Sunday morning on Broad Ripple Avenue, near Guilford Avenue.

At around 2:30 a.m. officers arrived at the busy area near businesses and bars to find four victims with gunshot wounds. Police said a male and a female died at the scene, their ages are unknown. Officers said two other people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Stay with News 8 as more updates become available in this story.

