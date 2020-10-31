2 dead, 2 injured in crash on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash early Saturday morning on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Hogan Drive and East 21st Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday on reports of a crash involving a passenger car and a pickup truck.

The driver of the passenger vehicle and a person in the pickup truck were killed in the crash. Two other people were critically injured and transported to nearby hospitals.

Police have not released the cause of the crash or said if alcohol or drugs played a role.