2 dead, 3 missing following Morgan County boating incident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead and three others are still missing following a boating accident on the White River in Morgan County, according to Morgan County authorities.

According to Morgan County Dispatch, a call came in between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Monday evening about a capsized boat.

The two people who perished in the incident were 73 and 6 years old, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The search for the three people still missing has been temporarily called off and is expected to pick back up around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

DNR said the search continues for 32-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado, 63–year-old Niseforo Sanchez and 63-year-old Rigoberto Conchas.

Authorities have not released the names and ages of the people involved in the incident. It’s also unclear as to what led up to the deadly incident.