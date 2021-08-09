Local

2 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Bartholomew County.

Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called around 12:15 p.m. Monday to a crash along East 25th Street, between Bonnell Road and County Road 500 East.

When they arrived, they found one person deceased and another person trapped inside one vehicle. The person who was trapped was removed and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she later died, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to Columbus Regional. His condition was not known on Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

No information about the age or identities of the two people who died was immediately shared by the sheriff’s office.

The street was closed to traffic for four hours while police investigated.