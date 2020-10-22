2 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Noblesville, according to Noblesville Police Department.

NPD public information officer Lt. Bruce Barnes said a crash involving two vehicles happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of State Road 32 and Willowview Road. That’s west of the city between Hazel Dell and Hague roads.

According to Barnes, two people died in the crash. Information about what caused the crash was not immediately available.

Drivers traveling eastbound on SR 32 were rerouted southbound on Willowview Road and westbound drivers were diverted northbound onto Hague Road while the area was closed. Traffic is expected to be reopened around 4 p.m.

Barnes said he will release more information later Thursday evening after next-of-kin notifications were made to the victims’ families.

This article has been corrected to show the site of the crash is west of the city.