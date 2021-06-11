Local

2 dead after SUV crosses I-65 median, hits Greyhound bus in White County

BROOKSTON, Ind. (CNN/WISH) — Two people in a sport-utility vehicle died Friday after crossing an I-65 median and hitting the front end of a Greyhound bus, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. Friday in White County, a mile north of the exit for Brookston and Fowler.

Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the bus driver and multiple passengers were hurt, but none of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Piers said the southbound SUV was clipped by another vehicle and then lost control, careened across the median and into the northbound Greyhound bus.

Greyhound said the bus originated in Louisville, Kentucky, with Chicago as a final destination. Louisville news media reported the bus stopped in Indianapolis before heading toward Chicago.

Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted at 2:45 p.m. that northbound traffic is being taken off I-65 at Exit 168 in Lafayette and sent north on State Road 43 toward Brookston.