2 dead after SUV rolls, crashes into tree near Fairmount

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Monday evening after the SUV they were in left the roadway, rolled and crashed into a tree near Fairmount in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, along with police and firefighters from Fairmount, responded around 6:12 p.m. Monday to the area of 3600 East County Road 950 South, on a report of a crash into a tree.

Crews arrived to find a sport-utility vehicle off the roadway. It appeared to have hit a utility pole and a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

A male driver and a female passenger were given emergency medical aid, but both died, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined the SUV was traveling east on County Road 950 South and at some point became sideways, left the roadway, struck a telephone junction box and a utility pole. Then the SUV rolled several times, hitting a tree before coming to a stop.

On Monday, investigators had not yet determined the reason for the crash.

The names of the two people who died on Monday were being withheld, pending positive identification and notification of family members.