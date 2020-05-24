2 dead in 2 separate crashes on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died in two separate crashes on Interstate 74 southeast of the city on Sunday, Indiana State Police say.

The first crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-74. ISP says a man was struck and killed around mile marker 95. That’s near Interstate 465 on the city’s southeast side. Police believe the man crashed his vehicle into a ditch prior to being struck by another vehicle and he may have been impaired at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on the scene and cooperated with police. Police do not believe that driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

A second crash happened about two hours later in the westbound lanes of I-74 just less than a mile away from the first crash. Police say the driver of a semi was doing a u-turn through the cross-over due to the earlier crash when a passenger vehicle collided with the semi. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-74 were closed while investigators responded to the scene. Eastbound lanes have since reopened, but westbound lanes are expected to be closed until around 10 a.m., according to Indiana Department of Transportation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the victims once proper notification is made to family.