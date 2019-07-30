2 dead in crash on I-70 in Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 eastbound under the State Road 267 overpass, Plainfield Fire Department said.
The two who died were in a vehicle that hit the back of a semi, said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. He said a news release about the crash would be released later Tuesday.
Perrine also tweeted that traffic approaching the underpass is being diverted onto State Road 267 and then back onto I-70.
Traffic maps at 3:45 p.m. showed a backup extending several miles. Indiana Department of Transportation said about 3:45 p.m. that the underpass would be closed two hours.
INDOT sent an alert about 2:18 p.m. that all lanes of I-70 eastbound were closed for a crash. Plainfield Fire Department said it was sent to the scene about 2:15 p.m.
No additional details were immediately available.