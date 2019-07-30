2 dead in crash on I-70 in Hendricks County

Two people died in a crash on I-70 eastbound at the State Road 267 underpass on the afternoon of July 30, 2019, in Plainfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 eastbound under the State Road 267 overpass, Plainfield Fire Department said.

The two who died were in a vehicle that hit the back of a semi, said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. He said a news release about the crash would be released later Tuesday.

Perrine also tweeted that traffic approaching the underpass is being diverted onto State Road 267 and then back onto I-70.

Traffic maps at 3:45 p.m. showed a backup extending several miles. Indiana Department of Transportation said about 3:45 p.m. that the underpass would be closed two hours.

INDOT sent an alert about 2:18 p.m. that all lanes of I-70 eastbound were closed for a crash. Plainfield Fire Department said it was sent to the scene about 2:15 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

An Indiana Department of Transportation traffic camera shows a crash on I-70 eastbound at State Road 267 on the afternoon of July 30, 2019. (Photo Provided/INDOT)

Plainfield Fire Department equipment was at the scene of a crash on the afternoon of July 30, 2019, on I-70 eastbound at State Road 267. (Photo Provided/Plainfield Fire Department)

