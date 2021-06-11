Local

2 die as SUV crosses I-65 median, collides with Greyhound bus in White County

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people in a sport-utility vehicle died Friday after crossing an I-65 median and hitting a Greyhound bus with about 50 passengers, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. Friday in White County, a mile north of the exit for Brookston and Fowler.

Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the bus driver and multiple passengers were hurt, but all of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. One bus rider was flown to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis hospital.

The names of the two people killed were not released Friday night pending their identification by the White County coroner, and the notification of their family.

Piers said in a news released issued Friday night that Joseph Utley, 70, of Valparaiso, was driving a silver 2011 Mazda Miata southbound on I-65, went from the left lane to the right lane for an unknown reason, and sideswiped a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, in which the two people who were killed were traveling. The Miata ended up in a ditch on the west side of the southbound lanes, and the driver of the Tahoe lost control, traveled across the median and struck the bus in the northbound lanes.

Utley was not hurt in the crash.

The bus, driving by James Jones, 65, of Chicago, collided with the Tahoe, hitting its passenger side. Both the bus and the Tahoe ended up in a ditch on the east side of the northbound lanes, Piers said.

Jones was taken to a Lafayette-area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Greyhound said the bus originated in Louisville, Kentucky, with Chicago as a final destination. Louisville news media reported the bus stopped in Indianapolis before heading toward Chicago.

All lanes of I-65 northbound had reopened by 7:50 p.m.