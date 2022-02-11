Local

2 die in crash of car, semi, SUV that closed US 50 in Jennings County for hours

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky woman and an Indiana man died Friday morning when their car hit a semitractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on U.S. 50 between Seymour and North Salem, Indiana State Police say.

Halle S. Elliott, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Skyler S. Short, 20, of Hanover, Indiana, died in the crash that happened about 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. 50 near Jennings County Road 575 West. That’s about 2 miles west of North Vernon.

Investigators believe Elliott was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze east on U.S. 50 when the car crossed the centerline and struck the rear of a westbound semitractor-trailer. Jacob E. Hyman, 28, of North Vernon, was driving the 2014 Freightliner semi. He was not injured in the crash.

The collision of the car and semi caused the Cruze to turn sideways and go into the path of a westbound 2019 Ford Edge SUV. Robert A. Keener, 54, of North Vernon, Indiana, stopped the SUV in the westbound lanes, but the Cruze overturned and came to rest on the north side of U.S. 50. Keener was not injured.

U.S. 50 was closed until about noon for the investigation and the crash cleanup.

Toxicology results are pending, says a news release issued Friday afternoon by state police.