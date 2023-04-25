2 die in crash of vans on State Road 37 near Bloomington

BLOOMINTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died in a Monday afternoon crash of two vans on State Road 37 south of Bloomington, police say.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office was working to make notifications and investigate the deaths before releasing the names of the two who died on the divided highway.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a head-on collision just after 3:15 p.m. Monday at southbound State Road 37 and Zikes Road. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles south of Bloomington.

Deputies arrived to find two vehicles with trapped drivers, who died at the crash scene.

Investigators think a white 2012 Chevrolet Express van was going south on State Road 37 when it signaled to go into the right shoulder before veering left and crossing the median. The Chevrolet then crashed into a black 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van going north on State Road 37.

Northbound lanes of State Road 37 reopened by 7:30 p.m. Monday.