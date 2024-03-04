2 die in Martinsville mobile home fire

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died after a fire broke out in a Martinsville mobile home on Sunday morning, according to the Martinsville Fire Department.

Around 5:43 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Martinsville Fire Department, with assistance from the Washington Township Fire Department and the Green Township Fire Department, responded to Outer Drive near Sunset Manor on a report of a mobile home fire. Prior to arriving, the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch informed firefighters that the occupants of the home were still believed to be inside.

After arriving to the scene, firefighters observed fire coming from two windows of a one-story mobile home. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack while simultaneously searching for the missing occupants. During the search, firefighters located both victims dead inside the mobile home.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

The Martinsville Fire Department fire marshal, detectives with the Martinsville Police Department, investigators with the Washington Township Fire Department, and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. The identities of the victims were not immediately made available.

