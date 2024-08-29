2 dogs safe after ‘ruff rescue’ by Hancock County firefighters

Hancock County firefighters rescued two dogs who were trapped in their cages after a crash on I-70 near Knightstown. (Provided Photo/Wilkinson Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire crews in Hancock County came to the rescue of two dogs trapped in an overturned minivan on Thursday morning.

Firefighters from Wilkinson and Knightstown responded before sunrise to a single-vehicle crash on I-70 about four miles west of the Knightstown Exit.

When crews arrived, they found a minivan on its roof directly under the County Road 1050 East overpass, the Wilkinson Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.

The van’s driver and passenger made it out unhurt, but two dogs in cages were trapped inside the overturned van and had to be cut free, the fire department says.

The dogs were being transported from New York to Colorado when the crash occurred.

“We are happy to report that neither dog suffered any injuries and I think we made some new friends,” the volunteer fire department wrote.

Hancock County 911 praised the firefighters on X, saying, “Great teamwork by our volunteer departments early this morning!”

The Shirley Volunteer Fire Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and the Greenfield Fire Territory also responded to the crash.