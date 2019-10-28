2 escape injury after driving car into pool

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman escaped injury Sunday afternoon after trying to park their car and instead drove across a berm, through a fence, over a tree stump and into a home’s pool.

“All of the sudden I heard this horrendous roar come through, and then all of a sudden, the car comes through my fence and goes into the pool. And I watch it go down,” said Kenny Kent, whose home is on Northbrook Court, behind a church where the couple was trying to park.

Crews responded to Northbrook Court around 4:30 p.m. The man and woman got out of the car and pool on their own before firefighters responded to the scene near 86th Street and Ditch Road.

It appeared the driver hit the gas when parking, traveling 12-15 feet before landing in the pool, IFD said.

“And I’m going, ‘Get out, get out, get out,’ and then finally, the woman driver gets out. The guy in the passenger seat didn’t seem like he was going to make it. Thank God,” Kent said.

Kent says his wife is the one who called 911.

IFD got the car out of the water in less than an hour.