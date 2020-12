2 families displaced after south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two families cannot return to their homes this morning after an overnight fire on the south side.

The flames broke out at a duplex on Stop 11 Road just east of Meridian Street.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says six adults and seven kids were all able to escape.

The Red Cross is helping the victims with shelter and more for the night.

Firefighters did not immediately know what started the fire.