Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

2 families displaced by north side house fire, IFD says

Two families displaced after north side house fire

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis families are starting the day Tuesday in temporary housing after a fire damaged their homes Monday night.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded around 6:45 p.m. to a double residence fire at East 32nd and North Meridian streets. That’s in the Meridian Park neighborhood near the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Investigators say the fire was quickly dealt with and there were no injuries.

Firefighters did not say how badly the homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Woman critically injured in shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Ergonomic upgrades for home office:...
Local News /
Threats, misinformation and extremist movements...
News /
11-year-old Swiftie and cancer patient...
Taylor Swift /
Shohei Ohtani leads off for...
Sports /
Taylor Swift superfan says pop...
Taylor Swift /
Apple officially debuted AI on...
Business /
Share ideas for improving the...
News /