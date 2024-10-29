2 families displaced by north side house fire, IFD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis families are starting the day Tuesday in temporary housing after a fire damaged their homes Monday night.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded around 6:45 p.m. to a double residence fire at East 32nd and North Meridian streets. That’s in the Meridian Park neighborhood near the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Investigators say the fire was quickly dealt with and there were no injuries.

Firefighters did not say how badly the homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.