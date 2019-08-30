2 Fortville schools placed on lockdown

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Fortville schools were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, according to school officials.

Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation officials confirmed to News 8 the Mt. Vernon High School and Mt. Vernon Middle School were placed on lockdown.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, MVHS received a threat that prompted the lockdown.

“Suspects are in custody and police have secured the campus,” a statement from the school said online.

It was not immediately clear what type of threat caused the lockdown.