2 found dead in Anderson garage

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Anderson are investigating the deaths of two males after their bodies were found in a detached garage Wednesday.

According to Maj. Joel Sandefur with the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of East 31st Street around noon Wednesday.

Sandefur said family members found two of their male relatives in the garage. The males were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating to determine if any foul play led to their deaths.

The identities of the males have not yet been released. It is unclear what their relation is to each other.

No other details have been released at this time.