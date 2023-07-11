2 found dead in pool at Zionsville residence

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two older adults were found dead after a possible drowning Monday afternoon in a pool at a home near Zionsville, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday, first responders responded to a report of a possible drowning in the 200 block of Larkspur Court. That is located in a residential neighborhood just off U.S. 31 and north of County Road 300 South. Police say a caller told dispatch that two people were found unresponsive in a pool.

First responders arrived and located Roland Lucian, 74, of Zionsville, and Patricia Mock, 68, of Brazoria, Texas, removed from the pool by Lucian’s two daughters.

Despite medics’ lifesaving efforts, Lucian and Mock were pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death was provided in the news release from the sheriff’s office. Police say the incident remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.