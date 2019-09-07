2 girls, ages 2 and 5, shot in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two girls, ages 2 and 5, were in stable condition after they were shot Friday night on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and ambulances were called on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Colorado Avenue. That’s a residential area north of 30th Street between North Sherman Drive and Massachusetts Avenue.

Sgt. Grace Sibley of the IMPD public affairs office said investigators have not ruled out that the shootings were accidental but believe they were part of an isolated incident.

Police “aren’t currently looking for anyone,” she said.

The girls, who were not immediately identified, were taken to an area hospital, Sibley said.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD on what circumstances may have led to the shootings.