Local

2 Henry County deputies injured after car crashes into semi

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Henry County deputies are injured after their car crashed into a semi-tractor trailer.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection on State Road 3 and Interstate 70.

Indiana State Police say multiple deputies were helping an officer with a person who was resisting arrest. The officer’s car involved in the crash was being followed by two other police cars.

When all three cars approached the intersection, the first two officers drove through. When the last officer drove through the intersection, the tractor trailer drove through to enter the ramp on I-70. Police say the officer didn’t have time to react, and hit the tractor trailer.

Police also say the traffic signal light was green, giving the officer the right of way, and the officer had their emergency lights and siren on.

This is still an active investigation.