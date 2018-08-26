2 homes damaged in 2 separate fires Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Two homes were damaged in two separate fires on Saturday, but no one was injured in either fire.

The Westfield Fire Department said a house fire there started because of a lightning strike. The people inside were able to escape safely. No other details about that fire were available.

In Indianapolis, a fire at a residence in the 5300 block of North Meridian Street around 5:25 p.m. Saturday caused roughly $100,000 in damage to the house's attic.

The homeowners heard what they described as a loud boom shortly after smoke detectors were activated, according to Indianapolis Fire Department. They were able to call 911 and exit the house unharmed.

The cause of that fire remained under investigation on Saturday night.