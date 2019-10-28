3 hospitalized after Carmel house fire

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Three people have been sent to the hospital following a house fire in Carmel.
The Carmel Fire Department was dispatched to the 4900 block of Jennings Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
CFD said two people were taken from the house and sent to the hospital. The pair – a mother and son – are doing okay at the hospital, according to CFD.
A Carmel Police Department officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That officer is alert and talking.
