3 hospitalized after Carmel house fire

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Three people have been sent to the hospital following a house fire in Carmel.

The Carmel Fire Department was dispatched to the 4900 block of Jennings Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

CFD said two people were taken from the house and sent to the hospital. The pair – a mother and son – are doing okay at the hospital, according to CFD.

A Carmel Police Department officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That officer is alert and talking.

