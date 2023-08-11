2 hurt in crash of motorcycle, bicycle on Raceway Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people in critical condition were taken to Indianapolis hospitals after a crash of a motorcycle and a bicycle Thursday night on Raceway Road, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says.

Capt. Amanda Goings said in a email sent to news media at 8:24 p.m. Thursday that an initial investigation showed the motorcyclist was southbound on Raceway Road when the motorcycle struck a teen on a bicycle. She says the crash happened between Hendricks County Road 200 North/West 21 Street and County Road 300 North/West 30th Street.

No additional information was immediately available on the people injured.

The email did not say what time the crash happened, but added, “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

Raceway Road is the border of Hendricks County and Indianapolis.