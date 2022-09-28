Local

2 hurt in crash of SUVs, truck on State Road 19 near Noblesville

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash shortly before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022, on State Road 19 between Field Drive and 196th Street near Noblesville, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of an SUV was ejected after crashing into a truck and another SUV on Tuesday afternoon on State Road 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says.

The ejected driver of a white Mitsubishi Eclipse was flown to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis with severe head and body trauma. The driver of the other SUV, a blue Buick Encore, was taken to the same hospital with complaints of back pain. None of the drivers were identified in a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told investigators that the ejected driver of the southbound Mitsubishi Eclipse had been “operating in a reckless and dangerous manner” from about 249th Street, which is north of the town of Cicero and about 5 miles north of the crash site.

Investigators believe the Eclipse tried to pass the southbound truck, a black Dodge 5500, on a curve. While in the northbound lane trying to pass, the driver of the Eclipse hit the driver’s side of the truck, and then lost control and hit head-on the northbound Encore SUV.

The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 19 between Field Drive and 196th Street. That’s north of downtown Noblesville.