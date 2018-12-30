2 hurt in propane explosion in northern Indiana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo, file)

PONETO, Ind. (WANE) - Two people were hurt Saturday afternoon in a gas line explosion in this town of about 150 people in northern Indiana.

Bluffton Police Department at 2:39 p.m. sent multiple fire departments to an address in the 6700 block of South Meridian Road. It's a rural homestead a short distance south of Poneto.

Firefighters remained on the scene seven hours later.

A ruptured propane line on a wall-mounted heater is believed to have caused the explosion.

The two people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Burn Center in Fort Wayne for treatment. The identities and conditions of the two people hurt have not been released.