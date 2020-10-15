2 in critical condition after crash involving car, 3 semis in Boone County

A passenger vehicle is shown after a crash shortly before 12:25 p.m. Oct. 15, 2020, on I-65 north of the State Road 32 exit near Lebanon, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Center Township Fire Department)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have life-threatening injuries after a crash closed Interstate 65 much of Thursday afternoon, the Center Township Fire Department said.

The fire department was sent shortly before 12:25 p.m. Thursday to the crash north of the State Road 32 exit in Lebanon.

An initial investigation found a northbound passenger vehicle struck a semi and caused the passenger vehicle to cross the median. The passenger vehicle went into the southbound lane and was hit by two semis before coming to rest in the median, a news release from the fire department said. The drivers of the semis were not injured.

The two people in the passenger vehicle were in critical condition at a St. Vincent hospital.

No one in the vehicles was identified in the news release from Casey Samson, public information officer for the fire department.

A Boone County team that examines fatal crashes as well as the Indiana State Police are investigating. State police said in a news release that both people in the passenger vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were restricted or closed until approximately 6:30 p.m.