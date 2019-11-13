2 in custody after Fishers chase, search

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are in custody following an overnight search for an armed suspect, according to police.

Between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., police had been telling people in the Saxony neighborhood to lock their doors and watch for suspicious activity.

It started when Fishers police said an officer spotted a drunk driver on I-69.

The driver refused to pull over and after a brief chase, the two suspects ran off. One of the two was quickly apprehended, the other suspect kept the area on lockdown until his arrest around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The names and identities of the suspects have not been released.

Fishers police will hold a 6 a.m. press conference.