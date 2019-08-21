2 in hospital after hit-and-run involving motorcycle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in the hospital following a hit-and-run on the city’s west side Tuesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of West Washington and Denison Street just before midnight for a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle.

After arriving on the scene, officers were able to confirm two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Both were transported to the hospital. One person was in serious condition, while the other is critical.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that fled the scene at this time.