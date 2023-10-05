2 Indianapolis firefighters checked out at hospital after vacant house fire

Two members of the Indianapolis Fire Department were checked out at a local hospital after an early morning house fire on the city's near east side. (Photo by Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis firefighters received minor injuries while battling a Thursday morning house fire on the city’s near east side.

Crews responded to the 900 block of N. Oxford Street, near East 10th and North Rural Streets, around 3:20 a.m. and found a “heavy blaze” at a vacant home, the Indianapolis Fire Department said on X.

After a neighbor at the scene told firefighters that someone was possibly trapped inside the home, crews carried out several searches but did not find anyone.

The fire spread to neighboring homes, but crews were able to limit the damage and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, the fire department said on X.

IFD says two firefighters suffered slight injuries during the blaze and were taken to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation.

One man from a neighboring house was displaced by the fire but no residents were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.