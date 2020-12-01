Local

2 Indianapolis restaurants offering gift cards for unwanted Christmas decorations

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis restaurants are looking for unwanted Christmas decorations to bring a little more sparkle to the season — and their winter patios.

Big Lug Canteen and Half Liter BBQ, both part of Sahm’s restaurant group, say they will take any and all holiday decorations, as long as they’re not valuable and the owners aren’t expecting to get them back. They said they can’t guarantee how the decorations will fare outside and with people dining nearby.

If you’d like to trade your baubles for a $15 gift card, reach out to either restaurant on Facebook or Instagram with details before dropping off the décor.

Items can be dropped off at Big Lug Canteen, 1435 E. 86th St., or Half Liter, 5301 Winthrop Ave. Ste. B, from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana military families receive free Christmas trees from community partners

All Indiana /

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Brickhouse Loft, a new boutique hotel, comes to Martinsville

Gr8 Comeback /

Indianapolis ‘Christmas at the Zoo’ light show in running for USA Today’s 10 Best Zoo Lights

Local /

Nonprofits worry about donor fatigue on Giving Tuesday during pandemic

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.