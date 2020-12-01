2 Indianapolis restaurants offering gift cards for unwanted Christmas decorations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis restaurants are looking for unwanted Christmas decorations to bring a little more sparkle to the season — and their winter patios.

Big Lug Canteen and Half Liter BBQ, both part of Sahm’s restaurant group, say they will take any and all holiday decorations, as long as they’re not valuable and the owners aren’t expecting to get them back. They said they can’t guarantee how the decorations will fare outside and with people dining nearby.

If you’d like to trade your baubles for a $15 gift card, reach out to either restaurant on Facebook or Instagram with details before dropping off the décor.

Items can be dropped off at Big Lug Canteen, 1435 E. 86th St., or Half Liter, 5301 Winthrop Ave. Ste. B, from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.