2 Indianapolis women in need receive refurbished vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis women received refurbished vehicles to support their educational and employment journeys.

The donation is part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program. Suzanna Manuel, a single mother of four who lost her car in a hit-and-run accident. she is is now getting a refurbished 2019 Jeep Compass. Tameaka Taylor walks more than two hours to get to work, the grocery store, and doctor appointments. Now, she is driving a Chevrolet Cruze to help her get around town faster.

Both woman were nominated to receive the vehicles by Family Promise.