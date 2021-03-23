2 Indy bars closed for violations of public health orders during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis bars have lost their liquor licenses and been closed for violating COVID-19 orders, the Marion County Public Health Department said Tuesday.
The bars are After 6, downtown at 247 S. Meridian St., and Casha Bar, in Broad Ripple at 6319 Guilford Ave.
The health department said it has issued multiple license suspensions since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency.
After 6 served food using an illegal, nonlicensed caterer and violated emergency public health orders, the health department said in a news release issued Tuesday. Specific violations included not allowing for adequate social distancing, not having seated service, not enforcing the mask mandate in an indoor space, and operating past the hours permitted under public health order.
To reopen, After 6 will need to submit a risk mitigation plan that details how its operators plan to comply with public health orders.
Casba Bar violated emergency public health orders and ignored its risk mitigation plan, the release said. Specific violations included not allowing for adequate social distancing, not having seated service, not enforcing the mask mandate in an indoor space, and operating past the health emergency’s curfew.
To reopen, Casba Bar will need to submit a new risk mitigation plan that lists specific steps to protect patrons’ health.
Statement
“For the last year, we have worked closely with our business partners to help them operate safely within the constraints of public health orders aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic. We have worked hard to balance the importance of protecting the health of our residents with protecting our economy, and the decision to close these establishments was not made lightly. But after these significant and repeat violations, these license suspensions are necessary for the health of our community.”Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Health Department