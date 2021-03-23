2 Indy bars closed for violations of public health orders during pandemic

After 6, in downtown Indianapolis at 247 S. Meridian St., is shown March 23, 2021. (WISH Photo/Sierra Hignite)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis bars have lost their liquor licenses and been closed for violating COVID-19 orders, the Marion County Public Health Department said Tuesday.

The bars are After 6, downtown at 247 S. Meridian St., and Casha Bar, in Broad Ripple at 6319 Guilford Ave.

The health department said it has issued multiple license suspensions since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency.

After 6 served food using an illegal, nonlicensed caterer and violated emergency public health orders, the health department said in a news release issued Tuesday. Specific violations included not allowing for adequate social distancing, not having seated service, not enforcing the mask mandate in an indoor space, and operating past the hours permitted under public health order.

To reopen, After 6 will need to submit a risk mitigation plan that details how its operators plan to comply with public health orders.

Casba Bar violated emergency public health orders and ignored its risk mitigation plan, the release said. Specific violations included not allowing for adequate social distancing, not having seated service, not enforcing the mask mandate in an indoor space, and operating past the health emergency’s curfew.

To reopen, Casba Bar will need to submit a new risk mitigation plan that lists specific steps to protect patrons’ health.

