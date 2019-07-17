2 injured, 1 in critical condition after south side fire

Photo showing damage from a fire on the city’s south side on July 17, 2019. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDINAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in the hospital with one in critical condition following a fire on the city’s south side Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a residence in the 1100 block of East Cragmont Drive for a report of a fire with entrapment just after 9 a.m.

Crews were able to get the fire under control minutes after arriving on the scene.

However, while two of the three residence’s occupants were able to evacuate the structure on their own, a 59-year-old woman was rescued by crews.

She was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition but was later downgraded to critical condition.

Of the two other people who were able to a self evacuate the residence – a 75-year-old woman and 57-year-old man – the woman was transported to the hospital in good condition. The man did not sustain any injuries.

IFD said no firefighters were injured.

Additionally, two dogs have been accounted for and are OK while one cat did suffer serious smoke inhalation, did receive oxygen on the scene and was taken to an animal hospital.

A second cat is unaccounted for and has yet to be found.

Damage to the structure has been estimated at $40,000. IFD has also determined that the fire was intentionally set.