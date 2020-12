2 injured, 1 seriously in I-65 crash

Photo of a rollover crash on I-65 near Keystone Avenue on Dec. 8, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was seriously injured in a crash on I-65 Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews responded to I-65 northbound near Keystone Avenue for a report of a crash with entrapment just before 7 a.m.

Officials said two people were injured in the one-vehicle, rollover crash.

One person did suffer serious injuries to their lower body.

It’s unclear at this point what led up to the crash.