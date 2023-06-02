Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

2 injured after head-on crash on State Road 47

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — At 8:20 a.m. Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a head-on collision with airbag deployment on State Road 47 near the the overpass of Interstate 65.

Upon arriving to the scene, deputies located a 2014 Black GMC Terrain driven by Jason Tate, of Indianapolis, and a 2014 red Ford Focus driven by Elizabeth Cote of Lebanon, both with heavy front-end damage. Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team will continue to investigate the accident.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Major I-465 closure begins on...
Local News /
Owners of 143,000 Lincoln SUVs...
Business /
Judge allows suspect in Indianapolis...
Crime Watch 8 /
Jamestown man arrested for child...
Local News /
Peru man dies in Miami...
Local News /
Health Spotlight: Cancer fight with...
Medical /
Bartholomew Co. shooting suspect in...
Local News /
Man loses 58 pounds from...
All Indiana /