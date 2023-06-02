2 injured after head-on crash on State Road 47

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — At 8:20 a.m. Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a head-on collision with airbag deployment on State Road 47 near the the overpass of Interstate 65.

Upon arriving to the scene, deputies located a 2014 Black GMC Terrain driven by Jason Tate, of Indianapolis, and a 2014 red Ford Focus driven by Elizabeth Cote of Lebanon, both with heavy front-end damage. Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team will continue to investigate the accident.